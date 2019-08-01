Court stops Ken Okoth's cremation or burial after 'second wife' sues

Former Kibra MP Ken Okoth's 'second wife' has sued to stop his burial or cremation on grounds she has been excluded.

A Nairobi court on Thursday issued orders stopping the cremation until the case filed by Ann Muthoni Thumbi in court is heard.

The court also stopped burial until the case is heard and determined.

Thumbi, who is a Nominated MCA in Nairobi county, sued on behalf of her son, whom she says is Okoth's.

Through lawyer Elkana Mogaka Thumbi, Muthoni sued Okoth's mum Angeline Okoth and wife Monica Okoth along with Lee funeral home.

"The mother and wife have deliberately and unfortunately excluded me from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth," the petition reads.

Muthoni said she only learnt of the arrangements from the media.