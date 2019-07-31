Kirinyaga speaker quits for 'personal' reasons

Kirinyaga county assembly speaker David Githanda has resigned, citing personal reasons.

He did not, however, explain the reasons that led to his resignation. He only said he would concentrate on his Nairobi-based law firm.

"On July 30, I wrote my resignation letter and handed it to the clerk of the assembly Idi Kamau. My resignation will be effected on August 15," Githanda said.

Despite Githanda saying he was resigning because of personal reasons, majority leader Kamau Murango said the speaker could not take any more heat and opted out.

Murango said there is a leader who has been holding night meetings with some MCAs with the aim of dividing the house.

He said leaders who are dividing the assembly had succeeded in phase one of their plans, but he and like-minded MCAs will clip their wings.

Murango said he and the speaker have been receiving removal threats through text messages.