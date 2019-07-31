Kirinyaga speaker quits for 'personal' reasons

• Githanda says he wants to concentrate on his Nairobi-based law firm
Kirinyaga county assembly speaker David Githanda has resigned, citing personal reasons.
He did not, however, explain the reasons that led to his resignation. He only said he would concentrate on his Nairobi-based law firm.
"On July 30, I wrote my resignation letter and handed it to the clerk of the assembly Idi Kamau. My resignation will be effected on August 15," Githanda said.
Despite Githanda saying he was resigning because of personal reasons, majority leader Kamau Murango said the speaker could not take any more heat and opted out.
Murango said there is a leader who has been holding night meetings with some MCAs with the aim of dividing the house.
He said leaders who are dividing the assembly had succeeded in phase one of their plans, but he and like-minded MCAs will clip their wings.
Murango said he and the speaker have been receiving removal threats through text messages.
He said he is in control of the majority of MCAs. Gudson Muchina is in control of the minority.
Muchina and Murango almost went into a fistfight immediately after a press conference at the county assembly on Tuesday. The two MCAs exchanged harsh words.
It took the intervention of the other MCAs to separate the two before Muchina drove off.
Muchina refused to address journalists, saying he would do so at an opportune time.
Last week, Gender and Culture committee chairman Elisha Mwangi was removed and replaced by Muchina. Mwangi is allied to Murango.
Last month, in a press conference at the assembly, Murango accused Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri of scheming to divide the assembly so he could take charge. The deputy governor could not be reached for comment because his phone was off.
There have been threats in the recent past to remove Murango as majority leader and Baragwi MCA David Mathenge as chair of the budget committee.