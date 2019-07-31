KCPE, KCSE exams are now ready, Magoha tells candidates

Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha has said the final examinations for both Standard Eight and Form Four students are ready.

The CS said the preparations have been completed and it will only be seen on the morning of each day of exams.

He warned this year's candidates who will be attempting to steal during exams that they will face consequences.

“I have no sympathy. I am going to thrash them because we know how they cheat in exams. If anybody attempts to cheat this time we will arrest them,” Magoha said.

He expressed his optimism that there will be no massive corruption in this year's exams compared to the previous years.

The CS has said he will tour some parts of the country where cases of cheating were high last year examinations, including some parts of Migori which reported massive cheating last year.

The CS was speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi while opening the Nairobi County Education quality dialogue for the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The CS said his ministry will implement the CBC because it is what Kenyans wants.

He also paid his tribute to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer last week.

He promised that his ministry will provide infrastructural support to schools in Kibra that were initiated by Okoth.

Magoha also said the ministry will spend Sh460 million to provide sanitary towels to schoolgirls this financial year.

He also asked parents to be closer to their children in order to avoid school absenteeism which he said is attributed by drug abuse.