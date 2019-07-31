Cancer-free: Survivor sheds hope for battling survivors

Ezekiel Libamira does not refer to himself as a cancer survivor but as a conquerer.

The 57-year-old says he is glad he was diagnosed with throat cancer because his story can encourage someone else.

Strong as ever, the father of three chose to share his story with the Star in order to inspire others.

"In 2008, I began experiencing trouble breathing and talking. People thought I had sinuses and suggested I see an ear nose and throat (ENT) specialist. I was told that my nose was blocked and given medication that would clear it in a few days," he said.

For the next six months after that, he struggled with a shifting pain from one part of his body to another but mostly on his chin which he cradled when talking to people.

He sought treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The doctor, after reviewing his symptoms, said that he might have a tumour 0n his nasal strip.

He was then advised to go for a biopsy to confirm.

RESULTS

"True to his word, I had a big tumour. I went for the biopsy which was done under local anaesthesia. I was half-awake through the process and it was a very painful experience," Libamira narrates.

He took the sample to the laboratory myself and was back for the results in a week as instructed.

Accompanied by two friends on March 7, 2009, he went in alone to see the doctor.

"I have some not so good and some bad news for you,” the doctor said.

The bad news was that he had stage two throat cancer.

"I saw was death," Libamira painfully recounts.

"As the doctor explained everything, I just went into prayer and asked God to spare me."

SECRET

He gave the report to his friends who were waiting for him in the car.

"I could not talk as I was holding myself from breaking down. I thought about how I would break the news to my children," Libamira says.

"Their mother had already walked out of the family and it was hard for them. I could only imagine how they would take this."

His business partner, who normally does not talk much, looked at the results and passed it on to the other friend, a woman who was his neighbour. She became hysterical.

"I looked at a picture of my three children and decided that I would live for them. I faced a lot of stigma as well," he goes on.