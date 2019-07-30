Magoha, vice chancellors differ over merger plan

A standoff between university vice chancellors and the education ministry looms over a plan to merge the cash-strapped institutions to keep them afloat.

Yesterday, Education CS disagreed with a report prepared on his orders by the VCs over the planned reforms.

In the report, the VCs argue that the current challenge is not the number of universities or programmes but the level of funding by the government.

The report also opposes the plan to fire staff. Instead, they want more lecturers hired in order to increase the lecturer-student ratio.

However, an adamant CS has refused to dismiss the merger plans as one of the ways to address the mess.

Magoha said that the ministry will await a report by the Commission for University Education to give a way forward.

The report will include an audit on ongoing infrastructure projects in universities, the number of learners in the institutions per course and the number of staff.

“When you have too many universities scattered around, you are duplicating the administrative structures. But the bigger problem is that you are thinning the faculty,” Magoha said yesterday.

The CS said leading universities such as Oxford and the University of London have, for instance, embraced the art of mergers by expanding through colleges.

Oxford University has 38 colleges while the University of London has 18.

Magoha also reaffirmed the need to consolidate similar academic programmes to ensure greater resource efficiency.