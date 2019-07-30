Anti-tobacco lobby opposes plan to introduce e-cigarettes

The Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance has opposed plans by manufacturers to introduce a range of nicotine products known as nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouch is a non-tobacco, whitish product that users place under their lip to absorb the nicotine through their gum.

Ketca programmes director Thomas Lindi yesterday said the products to be launched next month should not be licensed by government as they are a threat to public health.

Lindi said tobacco companies are using the products in public relations campaigns to portray themselves as part of the solution to the global tobacco epidemic when their main business is still to sell cigarettes.

Cigarettes are known to kill more than 30,000 Kenyans annually, according to health ministry data.

“The company claims it has reduced risks, compared to cigarettes, but it has not publicly produced adequate data to show nicotine pouches are a less risky alternative to cigarettes. In any case, why should Kenyans be subjected to harmful products merely because they are 'less-harmful'?” Lindi asked.

National Cancer Institute acting CEO Alfred Karagu, while appearing before the National Assembly Health Committee on Thursday last week, said that cancer kills 33,000 Kenyans every year.

He said oesophageal cancer kills nearly everyone who contracts it in Kenya.

According to NCI, 4,380 people are diagnosed with oesophageal cancer annually, and at least 4,351 die every year, meaning only 29 survive. But they live with crippling post-operative complications.

Cigarette smoking is a key risk factor for oesophageal cancer and is the most important preventable cause of many cancers and cardiovascular diseases.