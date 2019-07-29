Uhuru, Ruto and Raila eulogise Laboso

•Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso died on Monday after a battle with colon cancer
• Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga lead Kenyans in mourning Laboso
President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who died of cancer in Nairobi on Monday.
Uhuru tweeted through the State House handle: "I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss."
President Kenyatta said, "The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction."
"As we mourn and pay homage to the ever cheerful, visionary and brilliant departed leader, let us also remember to celebrate her life and achievements. In as much as Dr Laboso has sadly left us, her inspirational life will remain a great legacy not just to the residents of Bomet but to all Kenyans."
Deputy President William Ruto said the government will ensure Laboso gets a send off befitting of her status.
He said Laboso put on a brave face as she fought cancer and many did not know what she was going through for a long time.
Former Prime Minister Raila tweeted, "Laboso's death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace."
Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru said, "Pole sana. May her soul RIP. So, so sad. May God Almighty be with the family friends and people of Bomet and the Nation at large.
"The dreaded disease really consumed her so fast despite her spirited fight and struggle to overcome. This is so unfortunate for our country to lose very able leaders to such a disease."
Other Kenyans as well took to their social media handles to eulogise Laboso.
Laboso's death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace.— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 29, 2019
Energy CS Charles Keter, Rachel Shebesh (CAS Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs) and MPs Cecily Mbarire, Naisula Lesuuda were among leaders at Lee Funeral Home to condole with the family of Laboso.
@abdirahim_mutho said: "The cruel hand of death has robbed Kenya of yet another great and visionary leader.Bomet governor Dr Joyce Laboso aged 58 years has passed on at Nairobi Hospital. Her death comes in the wake of the demise of Kibra MP Ken Okoth who died last Friday " #RIPLaboso
@Bundukijob wrote: "#Cancer yet claims another powerful leader, H.E Governor Joyce Laboso who has passed on aged 58 at Nairobi Hospital. I stand with the people of Bomet County and Kenya at large for such a dark moment in our nation. "#RIPJoyceLaboso.
The Council of Governors said that cancer had robbed the country of a great leader and insisted on the need for both levels of government to have a serious conversation on the prevention and treatment of cancer.
The council described Laboso as a brilliant leader who was the chair of educational committee and had a passion and zeal to serve the people of Kenya.