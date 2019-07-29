Uhuru, Ruto and Raila eulogise Laboso

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who died of cancer in Nairobi on Monday.

Uhuru tweeted through the State House handle: "I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet and all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss."

President Kenyatta said, "The cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction."

"As we mourn and pay homage to the ever cheerful, visionary and brilliant departed leader, let us also remember to celebrate her life and achievements. In as much as Dr Laboso has sadly left us, her inspirational life will remain a great legacy not just to the residents of Bomet but to all Kenyans."

Deputy President William Ruto said the government will ensure Laboso gets a send off befitting of her status.

He said Laboso put on a brave face as she fought cancer and many did not know what she was going through for a long time.

Former Prime Minister Raila tweeted, "Laboso's death is a blow to our system of devolved government. She was a dedicated public servant and when I recently visited her in hospital in London, I was encouraged that she was on path to full recovery. My prayers are with her family and the people of Bomet. Rest in Peace."