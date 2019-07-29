No eucalyptus trees on riparian areas, Tobiko warns

The government will not allow planting of eucalyptus trees on riparian and water catchment areas, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has said.

Tobiko on Friday said the trees that consume a lot of water have subjected some areas to an acute water shortage.

He encouraged Kenyans to plant other trees which are water-friendly.

“Water is life and the government is working to see that such trees have been cut to restore water in our rivers,” he said.

The CS urged residents to replace the trees with bamboo which is not only water-friendly but also produces good furniture.

Speaking at Riokindo Boys' High School in Kenyenya subcounty in Kisii county where he presided over a tree-planting exercise, Tobiko said his department together with Forestry will supply seedlings of water-friendly trees to the region to improve forest cover.