Close

CONSUME A LOT OF WATER

No eucalyptus trees on riparian areas, Tobiko warns

CS urges people to plant bamboo trees 'which are water-friendly and make good furniture'

In Summary

• Ministry to supply seedlings of water-friendly trees to the region to improve forest cover. 

• Kisii governor recently gave notice to commercial eucalyptus farmers to cut down trees along river banks. 

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00
Environment CS Keriako Tobiko is assisted by the Kenya Defence Forces to plant a tree in Kibiku forest to mark the International Day of Forests on March 21
CONSERVATION OF WATER: Environment CS Keriako Tobiko is assisted by the Kenya Defence Forces to plant a tree in Kibiku forest to mark the International Day of Forests on March 21
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGÁ

The government will not allow planting of eucalyptus trees on riparian and water catchment areas, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has said. 

Tobiko on Friday said the trees that consume a lot of water have subjected some areas to an acute water shortage.

He encouraged Kenyans to plant other trees which are water-friendly.  

 

“Water is life and the government is working to see that such trees have been cut to restore water in our rivers,” he said.

The CS urged residents to replace the trees with bamboo which is not only water-friendly but also produces good furniture. 

Speaking at Riokindo Boys' High School in Kenyenya subcounty in Kisii county where he presided over a tree-planting exercise, Tobiko said his department together with Forestry will supply seedlings of water-friendly trees to the region to improve forest cover.

Uproot eucalyptus trees - Wakhungu

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Judi Wakhungu yesterday urged people living around water catchment areas to uproot eucalyptus and gum trees.She said the tree ...
Counties
5 years ago

He said the two departments will start a tree nursery at the school where residents will obtain trees for planting. 

The CS's remarks come three weeks after Kisii Governor James Ongwae issued a 90–day notice to commercial eucalyptus tree farmers to cut down those along rivers.

Ongwae said he reached the decision after wide consultation with elected leaders from the area including his Nyamira counterpart John Nyagarama. 

“I am urging the owners of such tree to willingly cut them down before the county government starts cutting them itself and at the same time demolish informal houses erected on wetlands,” Onwgae said.

 

"Such trees planted in riparian areas as stipulated in the Environmental Management and Coordination Act of 199 laws of Kenya will not be spared." 

The governor said major rivers and springs which were sources of clean drinking water were drying up. 

He directed officers in the Water and Environment department to immediately find alternative trees that will be issued to farmers.

Edited by R.Wamochie

Fell 'thirsty' eucalyptus trees, Kericho told

People encouraged to cut all eucalyptus trees in Mau towers and Kuresoi areas
Counties
4 months ago

Kericho landowners have one month to uproot eucalyptus

The notice comes in the wake of acute water shortage caused by prolonged drought
Counties
2 months ago

Ongwae orders removal of eucalyptus from river banks

Governor says rivers are drying up and boreholes are not producing water.
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    22h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    3h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    4h ago Big Read

  5. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos