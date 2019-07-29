No eucalyptus trees on riparian areas, Tobiko warns

• Ministry to supply seedlings of water-friendly trees to the region to improve forest cover.
• Kisii governor recently gave notice to commercial eucalyptus farmers to cut down trees along river banks.
The government will not allow planting of eucalyptus trees on riparian and water catchment areas, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has said.
Tobiko on Friday said the trees that consume a lot of water have subjected some areas to an acute water shortage.
He encouraged Kenyans to plant other trees which are water-friendly.
“Water is life and the government is working to see that such trees have been cut to restore water in our rivers,” he said.
The CS urged residents to replace the trees with bamboo which is not only water-friendly but also produces good furniture.
Speaking at Riokindo Boys' High School in Kenyenya subcounty in Kisii county where he presided over a tree-planting exercise, Tobiko said his department together with Forestry will supply seedlings of water-friendly trees to the region to improve forest cover.
He said the two departments will start a tree nursery at the school where residents will obtain trees for planting.
The CS's remarks come three weeks after Kisii Governor James Ongwae issued a 90–day notice to commercial eucalyptus tree farmers to cut down those along rivers.
Ongwae said he reached the decision after wide consultation with elected leaders from the area including his Nyamira counterpart John Nyagarama.
“I am urging the owners of such tree to willingly cut them down before the county government starts cutting them itself and at the same time demolish informal houses erected on wetlands,” Onwgae said.
"Such trees planted in riparian areas as stipulated in the Environmental Management and Coordination Act of 199 laws of Kenya will not be spared."
The governor said major rivers and springs which were sources of clean drinking water were drying up.
He directed officers in the Water and Environment department to immediately find alternative trees that will be issued to farmers.
