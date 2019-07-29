Man petitions National Assembly to make Luo official language

A man has petitioned the National Assembly seeking to have Luo made an official language in the country.

Sammy Gwada Ogot wants the House to change Chapter Two of the Constitution to elevate the Luo Language.

He argues that this will promote the development and use of indigenous languages in line with the Constitution.

Ogot, who has been in the limelight pushing for the legalisation of bhang, says that the Luo Language has an inbuilt capacity to generate, record, translate, instruct and transmit knowledge in a scientific manner.

In the petition, Ogot argues that Luo Language is the foundation of universal knowledge and should, therefore, be recognized be made an official Language.

“That this petition identifies Luo as the first language for scientific and liturgical instructions of the world and as the root of all others, including Kiswahili and English, both which enjoy national and official status in the Constitution,” he says.

Ogot submitted the petition to the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai last week.