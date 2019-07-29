Kericho to spend Sh30 million on boda boda training

Kericho boda boda operators are set to benefit from a training programme at a local driving school.

This is after the county government set aside Sh30 million to put the 6,000 riders through two-month heavy commercial vehicle driving school before being issued with driving licences.

The concerned operators are drawn from Ainamoi, Belgut, Bureti, Kipkelion East and West and Sigowet-Soin subcounties. The course will kick off any time before the end of September and end before December.

Governor Paul Chepkwony said his government will work with the National Transport and Safety Authority to ensure the operators get the best training before being allowed on local roads.

Chepkwony admitted that most of the operators had been operating without valid driving licences and insurance cover, contributing to increased accidents that have claimed several lives and left others maimed.

“Besides being spent in driving school, part of the money will also cater for the operator’s insurance cover,” Chepkwony told about 2,000 operators who had converged at his residence in Kipkelion East at the weekend.

He told the operators to adhere to traffic rules upon completion of their driving course to minimise accidents.

Some operators had been booked by Traffic police officers for violating traffic rules either by not being qualified drivers or engaging in the business before the mandatory 18 years of age.

