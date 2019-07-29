Close

6,000 BENEFICIARIES

Kericho to spend Sh30 million on boda boda training

Course will kick off any time before the end of September and end before December

In Summary

• They will undergo two-month heavy commercial vehicle driving before being issued with driving licences. 

• Operators booked by local traffic police for violating traffic rules either by not being qualified drivers or operating before the mandatory 18 years of age. 

by SONU TANU
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00
Boda boda operators on Kericho-Nakuru highway head to Governor Paul Chepkwony's residence in Kipkelion West, Kericho county over the weekend
CURBING TRAFFIC DEATHS: Boda boda operators on Kericho-Nakuru highway head to Governor Paul Chepkwony's residence in Kipkelion West, Kericho county over the weekend
Image: Sonu Tanu

Kericho boda boda operators are set to benefit from a training programme at a local driving school. 

This is after the county government set aside Sh30 million to put the 6,000 riders through two-month heavy commercial vehicle driving school before being issued with driving licences. 

The concerned operators are drawn from Ainamoi, Belgut, Bureti, Kipkelion East and West and Sigowet-Soin subcounties. The course will kick off any time before the end of September and end before December.

Governor Paul Chepkwony said his government will work with the National Transport and Safety Authority to ensure the operators get the best training before being allowed on local roads. 

Chepkwony admitted that most of the operators had been operating without valid driving licences and insurance cover, contributing to increased accidents that have claimed several lives and left others maimed.

“Besides being spent in driving school, part of the money will also cater for the operator’s insurance cover,” Chepkwony told about 2,000 operators who had converged at his residence in Kipkelion East at the weekend.

He told the operators to adhere to traffic rules upon completion of their driving course to minimise accidents.

Some operators had been booked by Traffic police officers for violating traffic rules either by not being qualified drivers or engaging in the business before the mandatory 18 years of age. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SONU TANU
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    22h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    3h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    4h ago Big Read

  5. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos