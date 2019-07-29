Kariuki wants public health training upgraded

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has called for more health workers to deepen their training in environment health.

The CS said at least 16 per cent of global disease burden is attributable to environmental health issues.

She noted Kenya requires more health workers with the right skill set mix, especially with training in environmental health.

The CS said through regulatory boards and councils, the ministry continually regulates training to develop highly skilled health workforce to deliver quality and affordable healthcare to all Kenyans.

Her speech was read by Dr Eva Njenga, chair chair of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board during the formal accreditation of Mount Kenya University to offer Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Health.

“Today’s ceremony therefore, marks an important milestone in compliance with the regulation of training standards for public health officers and technicians in Kenya. I am glad to report that the public health Officers and technicians council has inspected the Mount Kenya University – main campus and it has met the requirements for accreditation to train public health officers at degree level,” she said.

The CS said the officers will address food safety concerns and the health challenges posed by tobacco use.

She said every public health officer and technician practising in Kenya must be registered and licensed by the council.

She said: "I expect the council to provide a supportive role to the university in moving forward. I challenge the university to replicate compliance at the main campus to all other learning centers and satellite campuses offering programmes in Environmental health.”