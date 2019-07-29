How Akashas took control of the Sub-Saharan drug market

After the murder of their father in 2000, Akasha brothers would take over the family's drug empire.

Their reign started off well and gained ground before going bust.

The two brothers Ibrahim (30) and Bhaktash Akasha (41) would stamp their authority to command the fear the family attracted during their father's murderous reign.

A pre-hearing submission document submitted to a US court says the Akashas would stop at nothing to protect their lucrative drug empire they inherited from their father after he was murdered in 2000.

Their operations were well protected for close to one and a half decade by pocketing the law enforcement, and government officials.

However, their 15 minutes of fame ended when America's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested the thuggish brothers in 2015.

Their extradition tok place in 2017. Last week, their case was mentioned last week before a federal court in New York.

Their sentencing, expected last week, was postponed to allow one Vijaygiri Goswami to continue testifying against the Akasha brothers.

Goswami, a long-life confidant of the Akasha family who first came to the family in 1980s, breaks down the dealing behind the drug business.

Goswani was arrested in 1997 in Dubai in drug related charges and after serving 15 years in prison, it was time to go back to the world.

At the time, the brothers had steadily stabilised the business and controlled the Kenyan market.

The Akasha brothers were on the process of spreading their tentacles to Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Burundi by financing their like minded parties.

Just like old times, the brothers would link up with his former crime partner Goswami in 2012, this time with a slight twist.

The twist would be that the Akasha empire was no longer under the leadership of their father Abdalla, but his two sons.

Goswami had a clear role, to open up the empire to the international market.

It would take close to an year for Goswami to rejoin the game and help them in 2014 to distribute Abba, a precursor chemical they would use to manufacture Mandrax in large-scale in South Africa.

The Akashas explained to Goswami that they had access to 10 tonnes of Abba that had been seized by Kenyan law enforcement, and which was provided to the Akashas on a rolling basis after they bribed the officials responsible for guarding the stockpile.