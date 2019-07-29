• Top Knut officials are celebrating Friday's court ruling that nullified Sossion's teaching certificate.
• Education CS George Magoha and top officers in his ministry are reading from different scripts.
Last Friday’s court ruling nullifying the teaching certificate of Knut boss Wilson Sossion has generated excitement at the giant teachers' union. A mole familiar with the politics at Knut House whispers to Corridors of Power that some top officials of the union, who have been stoking the fire, met at a hotel in the city on Friday evening to celebrate the ‘landmark’ ruling. The officials, who have been angling to unseat the combative Sossion, said they will bank on the ruling to force a National Executive Council meeting to eject the nominated MP from the union’s top job.
Why have Education CS George Magoha and some top officials in his ministry been reading from different scripts? Twice now, the CS has come out to contradict information previously given by his officers. The latest was when Magoha appeared before a parliamentary committee last Thursday and admitted t some schools have been receiving excess textbooks. This is despite the previous declaration by the top officers that no school had received excess books. The minister then directed the books recalled and redistributed to new institutions. The contradictions have raised eyebrows as to what is beneath the carpets at Jogoo House. Could this be a sign the CS had been fed the wrong information or could he be realising the shoddy dealings in the ministry?
An ex-senior government official is battling for a job at the National Land Commission — but his past tenure elsewhere was mired in incompetence. He is lobbying across government. The former public officer kept a low profile while serving at his former lucrative position and often snubbed those seeking his help. But with the clock ticking fast to interviews by an NLC panel, the officer has been in overdrive to secure the job. Corridors of Power has it that he as been shuttling between Harambee House and State House as he intensifies behind-the-scenes lobbying amid claims he is being pushed by some quarters in government. Questions abound as to whether the NLC interviews will be objective and fair in light of reports of intense lobbying to disadvantage others.
Have staunch supporters of Deputy President William Ruto sensed danger? What could be causing the exodus of MPs from Tangatanga to Kieleweke? These are the questions three MPs allied to the Kieleweke wing of the Jubilee Party were overheard asking each other in Parliament last week. The legislators said a number of colleagues from Tangatanga have disclosed plans to decamp from the wing affiliated to the DP. One of them suggested MPs could have sensed danger in the wake of the heightened war on corruption that has seen top politicians and government officials arrested and charged.