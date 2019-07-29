An ex-senior government official is battling for a job at the National Land Commission — but his past tenure elsewhere was mired in incompetence. He is lobbying across government. The former public officer kept a low profile while serving at his former lucrative position and often snubbed those seeking his help. But with the clock ticking fast to interviews by an NLC panel, the officer has been in overdrive to secure the job. Corridors of Power has it that he as been shuttling between Harambee House and State House as he intensifies behind-the-scenes lobbying amid claims he is being pushed by some quarters in government. Questions abound as to whether the NLC interviews will be objective and fair in light of reports of intense lobbying to disadvantage others.