Ruto should resign over assassination claims - Murathe

Former Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe has lauched a scathing attach on Deputy President William Ruto over claims of a plot to assassinate him.

The outspoken politician asked the DP to resign, saying that there was no way he could sit in the same cabinet with the people he has accused of plotting to kill him.

"If he feels he has members of the cabinet who are a threat to his personality, then he cannot sit with them. If they can't take a walk, then he should take a walk," he said.

Murathe claimed that the DP's claims were a fabrication and diversionary.

He alleged that the sentiments were only meant to shift the country's focus from the heightened fight against corruption.

The DP had reportedly complained to Uhuru that four CSs and a host of politicians from Mt. Kenya had been meeting at Hotel La Mada to plot his assassination.

Last week during the same show, Ruto refused to be dragged into the matter saying it was a discussion between him and the president.

Though the DP failed to record an official statement with the detectives, an aide in the Presidency Dennis Itumbi was arrested and charged for allegedly originating a letter that contained the assassination claims.

Speaking on K24 TV's Punchline on Sunday evening, Murathe further dragged the DP's name into the emotive dams debate.

Murathe sensationally claimed that the DP attempted to influence the award of the multi-billion tender for the construction of Thwake Dam in Makueni.

He claimed that the DP forced the tender evaluation commutttee to award the tender to the highest bidder. He said that the firm had quoted Sh3 billion higher than the lowest bidder.

"This was a kickback bacause there is no way a firm that has built the biggest dam in the world, can be knocked out," he said.

Pushed to reveal his involvement in the Thwake Dam, Murathe claimed that he was only consulted by the firm that had lost and advised them to appeal the decision.

Murathe also rubbished claims that Jubilee Party used propaganda firm Cambridge Analytica to manipulate voters in the last election.

He denied claims that the firm wrote President Uhuru Kenyatta's speeches during the 2013 and 2017 elections.

"I am just surprised that the Cambridge Analytica could do Uhuru's speeches when most of his address were made on roadside and impromptu," he said.