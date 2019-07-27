It's Raila who controls state power, Ruto allies moan

Deputy President William Ruto's allies now claim it is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is "calling the shots in government" as the graft purge in Jubilee continues.

Alleging a growing mistrust between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a section of the DP's troops are opposed to the elevation of Ukuru Yatani as acting National Treasury CS, claiming he is politically partisan.

The DP has maintained his relationship with Uhuru remains intact but his associates, say the bond had been shattered and their public camaraderie was fake.

They claimed President Uhuru and Raila had hatched a political scheme to kick out of office Ruto's allies in government on corruption allegations.

In an interview with the Star, Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono yesterday said Ruto's camp feel betrayed claiming it was Raila, Uhuru's 2017 bitter rival, who was controlling State power as the DP is elbowed out.

"It is now clear that we are not wanted. Daggers have been drawn as President Kenyatta seems determined to remove all people allied to DP Ruto from positions of leadership," he protested.

He went on: “It is Raila who is calling the shots at the moment, but time will tell....we are watching! Eventually, Ruto will have the last laugh.”

Yesterday, Soi MP Caleb Kosittany claimed that the handshake deal was plotted to 'finish” Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential polls by removing his supporters from powerful government positions.

“In my view and from previous cases, it appears there is a scheme to elbow out of office people seen to be supporting the Deputy President,” said the chairman of the Rift Valley MPs caucus.

The MP warned that the fractious Jubilee party could implode soon if the ongoing 'malicious and personalised graft war' is not nipped in the bud.

Buoyed by his handshake with Raila, Uhuru has mercilessly cracked the graft whip despite blatant opposition from Ruto that has claimed top dogs in government.

Raila has a massive influence in government with cabinet secretaries trooping to his office and the former Prime Minister attending several state functions, including reading Uhuru's official speeches.

Despite having no clear role in Jubilee government, Raila has been attending State House banquets for visiting Heads of States on the invitation of Uhuru to the chagrin of Ruto's camp.

On Wednesday, Uhuru in a surprise move appointed Yatani to take charge of the country's purse, in what appeared to be a compromise choice but which Ruto allies claim is also meant to further alienate them from the government.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei described Yatani as “factional”, saying he may turn out to be the worst Treasury CS if he is confirmed.

“He is a factional CS who is inclined more to the Embrace movement,” he said, referring to the women lobby supporting the handshake deal.

There were expectations that to balance the ethnic arithmetic in the cabinet, the President would replace disgraced National Treasury CS Henry Rotich with a Kalenjin.

Susan Koech, the Principal Secretary for Environment who also hails from Rift Valley was also charged in connection with the dams scandal, but the President did not immediately replace her.

Rotich, alongside 25 others were charged for the Sh63 billion dams scandal that hit at the heart of the DP, months after he mounted a spirited defence of the suspects and rubbished the scam as a “flat lie.”

The DP's allies have questioned the graft war, saying it is orchestrated to weaken Ruto's foothold in government and further clip his 2022 wings.

The DP's brigade argues that Rotich was unfairly targeted and used as a sacrificial lamb in a pawn game meant to protect the real graft lords in government.

Some of the big guns from Rift Valley facing graft charges include former Kenya Power boss Ken Tarus and ex-Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang.

However, despite the widening cracks in Jubilee, Ruto on Thursday sought to reassure Uhuru's unwavering support in a strategic move to address growing jitters in his backyard.

"I am a very proud deputy of Uhuru Kenyatta," he said on Thursday during the internment of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth's mother

Yesterday, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, another close ally of the DP, claimed that there is a deliberate plot by some forces to silence the DP's allies in Parliament, christened Tangatanga.

He alleged part of the plan is to trump up corruption allegations against them but warned that such a scheme will be resisted.

“In their desperate machinations to silence all perceived DP William Ruto's supporters, they are arranging to "deal" with some of us using all manner of issues,” said Nyoro.

He went on: “In the meantime, it must be understood that it's not easy to threaten sons and daughters of peasants. We have literally lived in houses and situations worse than police cells,” Nyoro protested.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei warned that the fight against corruption had taken an ethnic turn which she said would sink Jubilee.

“We want the attorney general to tell the country his role in the Arror and Kimwarer dams. He is the government lawyer and must approve all government contracts,” she said, adding that other contracts like the SGR and the Leased Medical Equipment must also be reviewed.

Turbo MP Janet Sitienei accused the Director of Public Prosecution of allowing to be used to settle political scores despite the fact that the office is an independent office.

“Stop looking at it (graft fight) as an opportunity to sack others and create jobs for others. If you become neutral and independent then we would know you have goodwill to end corruption in the country,” Sitienei said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, a key ally of Ruto, warned the DP to accept that the ruling party is dead and chart a new course.

“William Ruto, let me tell you that your friendship with President Kenyatta is fake,” Sudi said on Wednesday.