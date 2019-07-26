Student sues UoN over hospital bill

A University of Nairobi student has sued the institution for declining to foot his medical bill of Sh854,323.

Samuel Kaoga says the university refereed him to Kenyatta National Hospital and therefore it should pay the bill.

He says according to the university's health policy all its students have access to both inpatient and outpatient treatment depending on need.

He added students have access to treatment at Kenyatta upon being referred by the university.

He had a pelvic dislocation in last year and was referred to the hospital for further treatment.

At the hospital, a recommendation for a total hip replacement was made.

Given the time fell within the period of sitting for end of semester exams, the hospital advised the surgery be done after exams.

"It so happened that the doctor to conduct the surgery was only available the week after the end of semester exams," Kaoga says.

The surgery was performed July 24, 2018, the first Tuesday after the semester ended that Saturday.

He developed post-surgery complications which meant he had to undergo another surgery.

The surgery was done on August 3. His medical bill rose to Sh1.3 million.

Kaoga's NHIF cover settled Sh480,000 leaving a reminder of Sh854,323.

His uncle charged a parcel of land to secure his release from the hospital.

After his discharge, he requested help from the university to settle the bill given he went to Kenyatta on its referral.

However, the university wrote to him saying it was not obliged to pay.

Edited by N. Mbugua