[PHOTOS] Kibra residents mourn death of their MP Ken Okoth

In Summary

• Okoth died following a battle with colorectal cancer.

by JULIUS OTIENO Political Reporter
News
26 July 2019 - 18:21
Kibera residents flock to Lee Funeral Home to mourn the death of their MP, Ken Okoth, on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Kibera residents flock to Lee Funeral Home to mourn the death of their MP, Ken Okoth, on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Image: JULIUS OTIENO

Kibera residents flocked to Lee Funeral Home on Friday following the news of the death of their MP Ken Okoth.

Okoth died following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Police were deployed at Lee Funeral Home to maintain order after some rowdy youths threatened to break the gate in a bid to view the body.

Resident Abdulrahim Juma said Okoth united all communities living in Kibera.

"He was not tribal and ensured all poor children in the constituency got bursaries for their education," he said.

Another resident said Okoth was supposed to attend the prize giving day at Olympic Primary School on August 1.

Resident Mac Okelo said, "We are now orphans. Ken helped our children get bursaries and scholarships. Who shall we turn to? We orphans, oh God why Ken." 

Kibra MP Ken Okoth is dead

He had received cancer treatment in France.
News
3 hours ago

Ken Okoth: Former watchman who gave hope to Kibra residents

"Our children deserve the best learning environment," Kibra MP Ken Okoth used to say.
News
1 hour ago

Uhuru, Raila lead Kenyans in mourning Ken Okoth

'Ken battled cancer with unique bravery while serving his voters to the last minute'.
News
2 hours ago
