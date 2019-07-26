[PHOTOS] Kibra residents mourn death of their MP Ken Okoth

Kibera residents flocked to Lee Funeral Home on Friday following the news of the death of their MP Ken Okoth.

Okoth died following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Police were deployed at Lee Funeral Home to maintain order after some rowdy youths threatened to break the gate in a bid to view the body.

Resident Abdulrahim Juma said Okoth united all communities living in Kibera.

"He was not tribal and ensured all poor children in the constituency got bursaries for their education," he said.