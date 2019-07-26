Minor's school suspension a mystery

Why was a Form2 boy suspended from Oloolaiser Boys High School in May?

Why was a psychiatric assessment ordered without explanation to his guardian?

What was he not allowed back after the test found him fit to resume studies?

Why hasn't the school explained anything to his guardian?

Why has she not been able to contact anyone at school but was turned away?.

These are just a few of the questions crying out for answers.

To get them, the boy's guardian has filed a case at the Milimani High court.

She demands he be readmitted, treated like other students and not harassed or victimised.

The guardian says the student was suspended in May for no apparent reason and her efforts to get him readmitted have failed.

She had paid fees for two terms but says the school has denied the minor his right to education.

The family had informed the school's deputy of an outbreak of tuberculosis at their home in May, just before the second term commenced. They requested leave from school so he could get a check-up.

The school agreed.

However, when the boy reported back to the school, the principal denied him access stating he did not go through the school administration procedures and was not accompanied by a guardian, court papers read.