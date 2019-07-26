Minor's school suspension a mystery

• Guardian says student suspended for unclear reasons and her efforts to have him readmitted have failed.No explanation.
•School demanded boy undergo mental check-up and counselling at Mathari mental hospital; reasons not stated. Found fit to return but barred.
Why was a Form2 boy suspended from Oloolaiser Boys High School in May?
Why was a psychiatric assessment ordered without explanation to his guardian?
What was he not allowed back after the test found him fit to resume studies?
Why hasn't the school explained anything to his guardian?
Why has she not been able to contact anyone at school but was turned away?.
These are just a few of the questions crying out for answers.
To get them, the boy's guardian has filed a case at the Milimani High court.
She demands he be readmitted, treated like other students and not harassed or victimised.
The guardian says the student was suspended in May for no apparent reason and her efforts to get him readmitted have failed.
She had paid fees for two terms but says the school has denied the minor his right to education.
The family had informed the school's deputy of an outbreak of tuberculosis at their home in May, just before the second term commenced. They requested leave from school so he could get a check-up.
The school agreed.
However, when the boy reported back to the school, the principal denied him access stating he did not go through the school administration procedures and was not accompanied by a guardian, court papers read.
The school discipline committee had no mandate to issue such directives against the minor, especially by insinuating that he may be insane.Court documents
In a letter, the school had recommended several tests to be done of the student at Mathari mental hospital to ascertain his condition.
They sought a drugs test, a complete psychiatric assessment and 14 counselling sessions to assist him to adjust to school.
“The school discipline committee had no mandate to issue such directives against the minor, especially by insinuating that he may be insane,” read court documents.
The guardian has attached a report from the mental hospital showing the student is fit to continue with studies and he will continue with counselling at the facility when school closes.
“The suspension letter dated May 13 against the boy was intended to infer that the minor may be of unsound mind and disposition which is a breach of his medical privacy,” the guardian said.
The school stated that before the boy is taken back to school, she should write an apology letter to the school for not taking her child to school.
“Ever since I have tried to meet the principal of the school in vain, I have visited the school several times but I have been turned away by the deputy headteacher,” she said.
The family said it has not been able to contact the school.
“It is clear the school seems to have suspended the minor indefinitely and he has lost the entire second term without attending school because of the unreasonable demands of the school,” the petitions read.
Edited by N. Mbugua