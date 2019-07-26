Close

DPP Haji orders Mutyambai to probe Garissa after graft complaints

• The Auditor General has also been requested to undertake a comprehensive forensic audit into the same matter.

by TRACY MUTINDA
26 July 2019
Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji during a press conference to on May 28,2018./EZEKIEL AMING'A
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to look into mismanagement and misappropriation of Garissa county funds.

In an official letter released on Friday, Haji stated that his office has been receiving numerous complaints on the matter.

"Pursuant to Article, 157(4) of the Constitution, you are directed to conduct comprehensive investigations on Garissa County Funds and forward the resultant file to my Office for directions," Haji said.

He has also asked Mutyambai to give him a progress report within 30 days.

The DPP has also ordered investigations into the use of funds in six constituencies over mismanagement.

The Auditor General has also been requested to undertake a comprehensive forensic audit into the same matter.

In March, Garissa Governor Ali Korane defended the county government against allegations that it is employing unqualified staff.

He regretted that the matter had taken a political dimension.

On Tuesday, the Senate called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to act after the Public Accounts and Investments Committee recommended a probe.

This was after the county chief failed to ‘satisfactorily’ respond to the audit queries, which exposed rot in Garissa's procurement system.

The decision came after Korane appeared before the committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang to respond to queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko.

 

 Already, the anti-graft commission is probing several county officers in relation to procurement and illegal hiring of staff.

Korane was taken to task to explain why nearly every project initiated by his administration was awarded illegally and why most of the projects had stalled or are behind schedule.

The 2017-18 report highlighted the irregularities and illegalities committed by the procurement and finance officers.

26 July 2019

