Nakuru MCAs promise to support Punguza Mizigo

Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo Bill has received a boost after Nakuru county assembly promised to pass it.

Aukot lobbied for the initiative at the assembly, urging all MCAs to back his quest for constitutional reforms to reduce the cost of government.

For three hours, Aukot made his submission saying the Bill will bring gender parity and have a one-term President to end negative ethnicity.

The Third Way Alliance party leader appealed to county assemblies not to look at the Punguza Mizigo Bill as political competition.

The Bill promises to reduce the number of political positions, a relief to taxpayers.

“This is not political competition rather our desire is to see the Constitution is followed and that services are brought to your doorsteps. We want to prosper together as a country. We want to see our constituencies develop,” Aukot said.

The MCA’s welcomed the initiative, saying it will ease the burden of Kenyans.

Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu said MCAs will take the Bill to their wards for public participation before it is brought back to the house.

Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae said they were likely to pass the Bill.

“This is one of the best initiatives to have ever happened in Kenya. As MCAs we have been recognized. All times we have been overworked, misunderstood without any appreciation. We have good news to tell our voters that he burden will be less,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui: "This will make history in our country. We will have an opportunity to control most of the county’s money getting direct to the citizens and engage in development because we are always in touch with mwananchi and understand their needs”.

Phillip Wanjohi (Lare) said MCAs have the greatest opportunity to stamp their authority by supporting Punguza Mizigo initiative. "MCAs have been despised for far too long. We will pass it because our voters want it.”

Irene Chebichi (Soin) said the Bill addresses gender balance and increases money to the wards.