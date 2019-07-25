Nairobi-Naivasha SGR complete 'by year end'

The Chinese contractor of the SGR has expressed optimism that the Nairobi-Naivasha line will be completed as planned, by the end of the year.

The China Communications Construction Company's was positive, as the National Land Commission finalises verification of records to avoid past mistakes.

"The progress of paying the affected persons is on course," NLC acting CEO Kabale Tache told the Star on Tuesday

She said some properties had court cases and succession disputes but "a multi-agency team was addressing some of the issues."

It is understood that files with issues are still with EACC.

DPP Noordin Haji stopped compensation for the second phase of SGR in January to pave way for investigations. It had been expected to be completed in June.

the various authorities to seize all payments until investigations are complete," he said in January.

Tache said compensation funds were being released bit by bit, which has slowed the process.

Speaking to the Star separately last week, some landowners said they had been left homeless because their houses had been demolished.

"We have not been paid, NLC says they are processing the payments," Kamau Njoroge said.

The landowners said NLC was insensitive to their plight.

On Wednesday, a Chinese construction company official said the high-speed railway project will be ready in the next few months.

It had faced a compensation stalemate on the Rongai and Ngong sections which threatened to derail the development.

“So far, we have access to construct the main track, but there are some ancillary works are affected by the land issues, including the installation of fences and construction of drainage,” he said in confidence.

The company has also completed the construction of bridges and tunnels, but the works for stations and track laying is still ongoing.

The 120km line from Nairobi to Suswa-Narok will pass through Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Nakuru and Narok counties.

ly built passenger stations at Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Mai Mahiu, Suswa and Nachu.

There are 27 bridges of different sizes, totalling 17.3km and accounting for 14.4 per cent of the total project length.

Six per cent of the line consists of three tunnels totalling 7.147 km.

On Tuesday last week, NLC defended itself against accusations it is delaying compensation.

Tache said the commission was paid Sh17.2 billion by Kenya Railways, of which Sh3.8 billion is yet to be paid out.

She admitted the delay was causing the affected families pain but maintained they wouldn’t want to commit the same mistakes that led to delayed payments.

“The investigations complicated the process which was compounded by the fact that commissioners were also leaving office,” she said.

Tache added the commission was being cautious after Sh10.5 billion had been paid mistakenly.

