Man sues to stop Punguza mizigo county drive

• The initiative, sponsored by Third Way Alliance, was submitted to IEBC on February 28

by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
25 July 2019 - 11:33
Third Way Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot.
Image: FILE

The Punguza mizigo initiative has run into its first hurdle after a voter moved to court seeking to block the electoral commission from submitting it to the 47 counties.

Timothy Odhiambo on Thursday said the IEBC failed to authenticate the signatures of 1.2 million Kenyans who supported the Bill.

The initiative, sponsored by Third Way Alliance, was submitted to IEBC on February 28 for verification.

 

On July 18, the IEBC announced that the initiative was supported by 1.2 million voters.

It had indicated that it will submit the same to all county assemblies for consideration.

However, Odhiambo wants that stopped until his case is heard and determined.

Election Observer Group (ELOG) on Monday claimed that numerous signatures in the filled forms were uniform "raising the question of authenticity and reliability of the signed forms" among other irregularities that could open the process to endless litigation.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, the outfit's national coordinator Mulle Musau said the whole exercise of verifying the signatures was shrouded in opaqueness and that they were not allowed to access the entire documents that were being reviewed.

News
News
Counties
News
