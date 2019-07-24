The rise and rise of Ukur Yatani: From District officer to Treasury boss

Ukur Yatani has been appointed the Treasury CS in an acting capacity. He currently is in charge of the Labour docket.

Yatani was born in 1967 in Forole, North Horr subcounty to Yatani Kanacho, a prominent Gabra elder.

Yatani served as the first governor of Marsabit county from 2013 to 2017 before he was defeated by the incumbent, Mohamud Ali.

In 2002, Yatani became a District Officer for the Government of Kenya and quickly rose through the ranks to Senior District Officer and then was promoted to District Commissioner in July 2002.

In this position, he successfully coordinated state business, managed government resources, maintained law and order, directed disaster relief operations, and implemented long term strategic plans that improved government services and the lives of local residents.

Call to Office

Ukur Yatani was elected as the MP for North Horr constituency in 2006. During this time the Marsabit North District was created and M.P. Yatani spearheaded the formation of several administrative units across the constituency.

Yatani was then appointed as the Assistant Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology. In this position he offered policy direction to the ministry, represented the government in local and international talks and negotiations, and assisted the Minister in performing of all ministerial and government functions.

In 2009, he was named Ambassador to Austria in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in Vienna.

Yatani also served as the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which works to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy around the world.

In the 2013 Marsabit elections, Yatani was elected as Marsabit County Governor and spearheaded the growth of the county in line with the constitution.

Yatani was named Labour CS soon after the 2017 elections.

Until his appointment as Finance CS, Ukur was servinng as Labour CS.

His appointment comes just a day after the former CS Rotich was arraigned in court over graft scandal that saw government funds squandered .