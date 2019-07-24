Prepare for delayed pay, CoG tells county workers, service providers after stalemate

County governments will not be able to pay their employees and service providers in good time following a disagreement between the National Assembly and the Senate over the Division of Revenue Bill, CoG has said.

CoG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya on Tuesday evening said the war between the two Houses will immensely affect service delivery in counties.

He further said counties will not be able to run their operations entirely by relying on their revenue.

The CoG has warned unions, private sectors, employees and citizens receiving services from counties to prepare for tough period.

Landlords of county offices have also been asked to bare with the ongoing crisis as they seek for solution.

The stalemate over Division of Revenue Bill forced governors to move to court seeking its guidance over the matter.

The National Assembly tabled a revised Division of Revenue Bill on Tuesday that seeks to allocate Sh316.5 billion to county governments.

The move is expected to end the standoff between the Senate and the August House.

This is after it had earlier recommended equitable share of revenue of Sh310 billion to the county governments, a Bill which was defeated during the mediation exercise.

Both the Senate and National Assembly teams had failed to strike the deal in an acrimonious session as they maintained hard-line positions.

The Senate backs the counties' call for more money which is Sh327 billion while Assembly backs the Treasury and national government.