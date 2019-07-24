Pipeline oil siphoning insider job ― experts

The siphoning of petroleum at Mlolongo where millions of litres of petroleum products are suspected to have been lost was an insider job, engineers familiar with pipeline operations told the Star on Monday.

“The welding was professionally done. We suspect it was done during construction,” Kenya pipeline security manager Major (Rtd) Harry Kithinji said.

The revelation was made as questions about the workmanship of the new Mombasa–Nairobi pipeline remain unanswered.

They include the whys and hows of the March 30 oil spillage occurred at the Kiboko natural springs in Makueni.

It has emerged that welders could have initiated 'hot taps' — which could be accessed and opened later — during the construction before the pipeline was buried.

Hot taps or hot tapping is the technique whereby a technician can safely tie into a pressurised system, by drilling or cutting.

A typical connection involves tapping fittings, reinforced branch or split tee (often used as branch from the main pipeline), isolation valve-like gates and a tapping machine, which includes the cutter, and housing.

“For you to have done what they did [arrange for siphoning], you must have good information on the operations,” an engineer who sought anonymity told the Star.

It has emerged that the contractor of the 450-km, 14-inch-wide pipeline ― Zakhem International Construction Limited hired welders from Nigeria and India as part of its labour force for in the Sh48 billion project.

Work on Line 5, as it is commonly known, started in July 2014 with the facility becoming operational in July 2018.