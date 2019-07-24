Leaders mourn former Naivasha MP Wanyange

Former Naivasha MP Francis Wanyange has bee eulogised was development-oriented and one who worked tirelessly to help the people.

Wanyange died at the weekend after a short illness at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi. He served as Nakuru East MP between 1992 and 1997.

During his tenure, Wanyange was a key pillar in the fight for democracy and joined forces with then opposition heroes in the fight against one-party state. Former Lake View MCA Simon Wanyoike said Wanyange left a mark that has been emulated by successive leaders.

Wanyoike said the former MP was instrumental in championing the rights of the underprivileged by establishing various educational projects.

Rebo who unsuccessfully vied for Naivasha MP said Wanyange was an accomplished businessman who created employment opportunities for many in the area.

Wanyange will be buried on Wednesday at his Karate home in Naivasha.