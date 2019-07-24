Kitui fire rekindles bad blood between Ngilu, Senator and MCAs

• Leaders accuses Ngilu's administration of starting the fire to hide questionable financial transactions
• Deputy governor says the accusation comes from leaders who are envious of the tremendous achievements 0the administration has attained
The Monday morning fire at the Kitui county officers has rekindled the bad blood between Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration and the county assembly.
The 2pm fire razed the Finance department’s registry, destroying payment vouchers and other documents.
Senator Enoch Wambua and the Kitui assembly, led by majority and minority leaders Peter Kilonzo and John Kisangau, have accused Ngilu’s administration of using the fire to allegedly hide questionable financial transactions.
But Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau, who is in-charge since Ngilu is out of the country, said the leaders accusing Ngilu's administration are envious of the tremendous achievements it has attained.
“Ngilu's administration has been performing well in the last financial year. We were recently rated number three in funds absorption by the Controller of Budget,” he said.
Wambua in a statement had said the governor must speak up on the fire incident.
“I want to hear from none other than the Governor of Kitui County. This time, we shall not mince words. You can't run a criminal enterprise and expect the people of Kitui to clap for you,” the senator said.
Kilonzo in his statement, said he was not shocked by the fire.
“Governor Ngilu and her finance minister should be held responsible. They know the source of this fire, and they should record statements,” the Kitui assembly majority leader said.
Kisangau said the fire reflected the sad state of affairs in Kitui county. “This comes at a time when different leaders and I have been pressing the county government to come clean on the expenditure of the last financial year spending.”
But Deputy Govenor Wathe said the leaders want to sabotage Ngilu's administration. He urged the leaders to present any evidence they have on the cause of the fire to the DCI.
He said Ngilu’s administration is focused and would not be swayed by detractors.
“No amount of bashing and false accusation will derail Ngilu’s administration from serving Kitui residents. We have a manifesto, which we must implement,” the deputy governor said.