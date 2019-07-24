Kitui fire rekindles bad blood between Ngilu, Senator and MCAs

The Monday morning fire at the Kitui county officers has rekindled the bad blood between Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration and the county assembly.

The 2pm fire razed the Finance department’s registry, destroying payment vouchers and other documents.

Senator Enoch Wambua and the Kitui assembly, led by majority and minority leaders Peter Kilonzo and John Kisangau, have accused Ngilu’s administration of using the fire to allegedly hide questionable financial transactions.

But Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau, who is in-charge since Ngilu is out of the country, said the leaders accusing Ngilu's administration are envious of the tremendous achievements it has attained.

“Ngilu's administration has been performing well in the last financial year. We were recently rated number three in funds absorption by the Controller of Budget,” he said.