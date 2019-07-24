Hear graft cases daily, including weekends — Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has proposed concluding corruption cases within three months to win the war on graft.

Addressing the press outside his offices in Mavoko on Tuesday, Mutua said the Judiciary needs to be facilitated to enable it to execute its mandate effectively.

The governor said Kenya is a country of great people and amazing resources "but we linger as a poor and third world nation that borrows heavily due to inefficiencies and the devil of greed called corruption.

“I congratulate the DPP, DCI and EACC for their bold efforts so far in fighting corruption,” Mutua said.

He, however, said Kenyans expect more "big fish" and even "bigger fish" to be apprehended and charged.

He urged the Chief Justice to consider having corruption cases heard on a daily basis including weekends.

Election petitions are heard continuously and with a set period, so should corruption cases, he said.

“It is therefore important to set-up a system where cases are fast-tracked and accused persons are assured of justice either way. Those who are innocent are acquitted and those found guilty convicted and public money recovered."

Kenyans are losing patience with corruption cases that seem never to end and where suspects continue walking free and even organising campaigns using the same suspected stolen funds, he said.

Kenyans expect the current Arror and Kimwarer Dams case to be concluded by October 31, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader said, "other cases like the NYS saga can be concluded by end of August".

The governor said fast-tracking cases will prevent suspects from tampering with evidence.

To achieve this, he suggested that the Judiciary deploys enough officers dedicated only to the trial of corruption cases. This means judicial officers gazetted to hear corruption cases should be freed from the normal judicial work to allow them to concentrate.

“We should not be slashing the Judiciary’s budget and yet make demands for expeditious hearings. The Judiciary Transformation Programme cannot be successful unless it is properly funded and executed.”

He added, “I, therefore, urge the Chief Justice to clearly state the capacity he requires so Kenyans can dialogue and facilitate judicial operations in the war against corruption. We are ready to lobby to empower the Judiciary."

Edited by R.Wamochie