Will Haji's latest arrest orders help Kenya win war on graft?

Enter Haji

As those charged in court saw their cases drag in the corridors of Justice through 2017, Kenya had not witnessed any major arrests until Haji took over in April of 2018.

Since coming into office, Haji has taken a number of high profile cases to the courts. Among his big fish catches is Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu who was charged with financial impropriety in August last year.

Last month, the High Court ruled that the DCJ will not be prosecuted over corruption and abuse of office charges on grounds that the evidence presented was obtained illegally.

The DPP has moved to the Court of Appeal faulting the judges for dealing with a matter that was not before them.

Former Sports CS Hassan Wario and other sports officials were charged with the Sh55 million scandal and abuse of office. The case was mentioned on Monday.

Their case where they are accused of unlawfully authorising payment in excess of Sh15,907,500 as allowances to members of the Kenyan team is on trial and came up for hearing last week.

Former Youth PS Lillian Omollo and former NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai and 35 others were charged in relation to the loss of Sh225 million at NYS.

The case is still at the prosecution stage with the prosecution calling in witnesses from its list of 43.

Former Agriculture PS Richard Lesiyampe and National Cereals and Produce Board managing director Newton Terer and former general manager for finance Cornel Kiprotich were charged with irregular purchase of maize.

The three and five others were charged on August 30, 2018 but their case only kicked off on February 4 this year.

In August last year, National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri and Kenya Railways MD Atanas Maina were charged alongside 16 co-accused with conspiracy to defraud the government of Sh221.3 million.

The anti-corruption team in Nairobi also charged them with abuse of office, breach of trust, unlawful acquisition of public property and neglect of official duty.

In April this year, Swazuri was arrested again after the DPP said he has sufficient evidence to charge the former lands boss and 23 others over compensation claim to Tornado Carriers Limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810 in Mombasa. His case is ongoing.