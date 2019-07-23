[PHOTOS] Rotich, Thugge charged at Milimani law court

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge were among 28 individuals implicated in the dams scandal who appeared at the Milimani law courts on Tuesday.

They are accused of consipracy to defraud government, failing to comply with procurement law and irregular procurement of insurance policy through single sourcing.

The counts were read, with a few mistakes in the particulars, such as the name of the dam, which was being rectified.

A total of 16 accused appeared in court. The rest did not show up.

It is alleged they conspired to defraud the government of $244.4 million.

The charges against Rotich and Thugge were contained in the first file and a total of 16 counts were read out. They denied the charges.

There are four files in total, with the prosecution being led by Taib Ali Taib.

Rotich's lawyers include Kioko Kilukumi, Katwa Kigen, Jinaro Kibet, Mahat Somen and Phillip Nyachoti.

Kilukumi asked the court to release the accused on reasonable bond terms.

He said unless there are compelling reasons, the accused should be immediately released on bail.

Kilukumi said Rotich has fully cooperated with the police and went to DCI headquarters on seven different occasions to help investigators with the case.

He said PS Susan Koech, who is among those charged, was on her way to the airport when she heard that she was being sought by police and voluntarily surrendered to the DCI.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen said the accusations before court do not show that the accused personally benefited from looting of public resources.

Taib proposed the accused surrender their passports and travel documents.

He said the bail terms should be commensurate with the billions lost.

The defence agreed with all the proposals, except the suggestion that bail terms be billions of shillings.