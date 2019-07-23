Court dock has humbled CS Rotich - Senator Kilonzo

The dock has humbled Treasury CS Henry Rotich and other senior government officials implicated in the dams scandal, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has said.

"The chicken thief, drunk and disorderly suspect , billionaire, cabinet secretary are equal before the Chief Magistrate," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Egos take a beating . Those of us in positions of leadership must remember power and its trappings are transient."