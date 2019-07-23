Court dock has humbled CS Rotich - Senator Kilonzo

• His comments comes as the National Treasury Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge appears before the court over graft.
The dock has humbled Treasury CS Henry Rotich and other senior government officials implicated in the dams scandal, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has said.
"The chicken thief, drunk and disorderly suspect , billionaire, cabinet secretary are equal before the Chief Magistrate," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.
"Egos take a beating . Those of us in positions of leadership must remember power and its trappings are transient."
The senator has urged those in positions of leadership to bear in mind that power comes for a short time.
Treasury PS Kamau Thugge is also among those charged in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.
Rotich and Thugge are among 28 individuals that DPP Noordin Haji ordered to be arrested on Monday.
Haji said he has concrete evidence to prosecute the 28.
They face a number of number charges including conspiracy to defraud and abuse of office.