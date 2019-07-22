Two charged with beating up fighting couples in Ngong forest over vegetable feuds

Two men have been charged with beating up a couple that was fighting inside Ngong Forest over who should pluck vegetables.

Alfred Kolo and Cedrick Khayati denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke and told the court that they simply tried to prevent deaths.

They are accused of beating up Martin Mutemi and his wife on July 16.

They told the court that they had decided to trespass inside the forest because they didn't have transport cash and it was their routine shortcut.

They said that they found the complainant beating his wife and they decided to stop him.

When the couple ran away, they tried to chase them and it is at that point that KWS officers arrested them after they failed to give a valid reason why they were in the forest causing disturbances.

The officers told the suspects that the couples had been given permission to fetch firewood in the forest but not vegetables.

They two requested court for lenient bond terms and said that they never knew they were committing the offence.

They, however, said that the officer who arrested them never listened to them.

The magistrate ordered the officer to appear in court and explain before their bond application today.