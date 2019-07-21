We do not need a referendum, strengthen opposition - Ruto

Deputy President has said that Kenya does not need a referendum to deal with its immediate governance challenges.

Ruto instead said that Kenyans should use Parliament to establish offices of the official opposition to play its role.

"A referendum that addresses the needs of wananchi and eases their burden is the way to go. The two sides that are fronting issues for a public vote ought to sit, deliberate and prosecute key matters that will be put to Kenyans," Ruto said.

Speaking on K24 TV's Punchline show on Sunday night, the DP said that those who were in the opposition are somewhere in between.

"You need a stronger opposition than anything else in Kenya today. The opposition leaders are stranded because they are not in Parliament or in any formal office," Ruto said.

He added that those who are agitating for constitutional change should come together and give Kenyans their proposals.

"As the deputy president, I am busy assisting the president in putting the development agenda in place. We are busy with the delivery of the Big Four," Ruto said.

Ruto also cautioned against some of the proposals being made such as having the loser of the election become a prime minister.

He added that Kenya is a multi-party democracy and any legislation that negates this constitutional ideal is untenable and will set us on the path of a dictatorship.

"We can't contemplate such a scenario as it will defeat accountability, transparency and competent leadership. We should make sure that the opposition has the clear mandate and infrastructure to carry out their opposition," Ruto said.

He added; "If a referendum comes, William Ruto like any other Kenyan will make a decision at the ballot by voting. And whichever way it goes, we will work with that."