Murathe: A thief will not succeed Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over power to a thief, according to controversial former Jubilee party vice-chairman David Murathe.

Murathe told a funds raiser for a church on Sunday that Uhuru has vowed that he will not allow a thief to rule.

"I know one thing for a fact that: Uhuru will not leave the country to thieves and a thief will not rule after him because Uhuru is not a thief," he said at PCEA Ngewa Church in Githunguri, Kiambu.

Murathe said Deputy President William Ruto and team Tangatanga have stopped working for Kenyans and are promising to work for Kenyans in 2023 yet the next election is three years away.

"You were given by Kenyans five years and another five years to work for them. Jubilee leaders are in government, but they have stopped doing development and are now telling us what they will do in 2023. Tell me – if you are in your right senses – can you be given work by Kenyans in 2017 and two years down the line you tell them no let's stop now we will deliver in 2022 once you make me President?" Murathe asked as he raised funds to build a home for the elderly.

Murathe accused Mt Kenya Jubilee leaders of being used to fight and antagonise Uhuru. He claimed some are so arrogant they now hurl abuse at him.