US to help Kenya in anti-graft war

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been assured of United States support in the fight against graft.

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter said his country will help EACC in capacity building as well as put tough sanctions against graft suspects.

“We will not talk about the plans we have since our mission is not to educate criminals. We will provide support in the investigations and prosecutions to see them detained and ensure all proceeds from graft have been recovered,” McCarter said.

The ambassador was addressing the media at the Integrity House (EACC headquarters). The press conference was also attended by EACC officials who said US and Kenya have longstanding relations. They added the two countries will continue working together to deepen the cooperation on the fight against corruption.

In response, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said: “I appreciate the US Ambassador for reaffirming his personal commitment and that of the US government to support the fight against corruption.”

The envoy and his delegation said corruption has denied Kenyans good services in the public sector. Their focus will be on key areas of asset tracing and recovery, financial investigations and intelligent management.

“We have the tools to get the right intelligence and capacity to track and recover what has been stolen. A criminal has to pay heavily,” ambassador McCarter said.

Mbarak said the initiative is tailor-made training programmes targeting graft activities to recover illegally acquired public assets, ensure high impact investigations and corruption prevention.

“... in particular, the breaking of the silo mentality among law enforcement and prosecution agencies through strengthening collaboration, cooperation and coordination in the multi-agency approach in the fight against corruption,” the CEO said.

Mbarak said the commission will work with all stakeholders to fight corruption and ensure Kenyans get value for their taxes.