DISPELS RUMOURS

Sportpesa dismisses rumours of shutting down

In Summary

• Sportpesa official assures customers that operations will resume soon after the talks.

• The company has also said they will update customers on any issue regarding the company.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
18 July 2019 - 15:27
Ronald Karauri, CEO of Sportpesa on February 2, during the fifth anniversary celebrations held at Nairobi's Trademark Hotel in Gigiri.
Sportpesa has dismissed claims that it is shutting down its business in Kenya after the recent actions taken by the government. 

Betting Control and Licensing Board last week ordered for the shut down the of paybills and shortcodes of 27 betting companies including Sportpesa. 

Sportpesa communication director Jean Kiarie in a statement on Thursday said that the firm is in discussion with the government and relevant stakeholders over the matter.

Kiarie has said they are positive that the discussions will favour them.

He assured customers that operations will resume soon after the talks.

The company has also said they will update customers on any issue regarding the company.

