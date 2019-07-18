Senate petition sails through, CJ to constitute bench to hear case

The court has sided with senators in the case where the legislators sought to have 24 laws nullified which they said were passed without their input.

High Court judge Weldon Korir on Thursday certified the matter urgent and directed Deputy Registrar to forward the matter to Chief justice David Maraga to constitute a bench of at least three judges to hear the case.

Korir said the petition by senators raises substantive questions of law.

Senator Deputy Speaker Kindiki Kithure who submitted the petition on behalf of the senators said the Senate cannot transact business before the matter is heard and determined.

Among the disputed bills is the Division of Revenue Bill.

The matter will be mentioned on July 31.

The Petition seeks a declaration that a total of 24 Acts of Parliament that have been passed by the National Assembly are unconstitutional, null and void.