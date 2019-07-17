Sunset Boulevard homeowners protest auction notice

Homeowners at Sunset Boulevard estate in Athi River have protested against intended evictions by an auctioneering firm.

The auctioneers on Monday advertised for auction of houses worth about Sh2 billion, putting buyers at risk of losing their investment over a loan they were not a party to.

They accused I&M Bank of being in contempt of court by engaging Leaky’s Auctioneers to dispose of their houses.

Out of the 396 units, 204 are set to be sold out through auction at the end of this month.

The victims said that all the houses marked for auctioning were bought in cash through Ogola Okello & Company Advocates, while those who acquired their units through mortgage are not affected.

“I bought my two-bedroom unit in 2013 in cash. The developer told me that all payments were to be made through Ogola Okello & Company Advocates,” a liaison committee official told the Star.

The official blamed their predicament on the lawyer whom he said promised them lease documents to the houses but has never provided them.