PAY LAST RESPECTS

[PHOTOS] Requiem mass held for the late Joe Kadenge in Nairobi

Friends, family of the late Kadenge on gathered to pay their last respects to the football legend.

• Among the mourners are ODM leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula.

• During a funeral fundraiser in Nairobi on Tuesday, Raila said plans had been finalised to rename Nairobi’s City Stadium in honour of Kadenge.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
17 July 2019 - 12:16
The remains of the late football legend at the Friends Church, Ngong Road.
The remains of the late football legend at the Friends Church, Ngong Road.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Friends and family of the late Joe Kadenge on Wednesday gathered at the Friends Church on Ngong Road to pay their last respects to the football legend.

Among the mourners are ODM leader Raila Odinga, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula.

Others are Makadara MP George Aladwa, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa among former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee among others.

During a funeral fundraiser in Nairobi on Tuesday, Raila said plans had been finalised to rename Nairobi’s City Stadium in honour of Kadenge.

The ODM leader said he had already spoken with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to fast track the process.

Kadenge died on July 7 at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.

The former Abaluhya United player who won the league in 1966 has been in and out of the hospital but succumbed on Sunday while receiving treatment according to his family.

Kadenge is considered as the most decorated player in Kenyan history and has died aged 84.

President Uhuru Kenyatta described Joe Kadenge as a sports legend and a sublime footballer who applied his talent fully in the service of his country.

Photos by Ezekiel Aming'a

