Nationwide CBC dialogue to educate public — officials

The new curriculum will address skills gaps and the mismatch between vocational training and industrial needs, Vocational Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai said yesterday.

Desai said the new curriculum will enhance effective and fast transition of youths into self-employment.

He spoke while launching the Competence-Based Curriculum dialogue at Kangaru Boys' Secondary School.

The PS said the purpose of the dialogue is to ensure collective responsibility in the implementation of the new system to make the transition a success.

The government plans to establish a Sh50 million technical and vocational education and training institution in every constituency with capacity for 1,000 learners each.

He also noted the government will facilitate the institutions with equipment worth Sh100 million each.

Already, 140 institutions have been approved and 30 more are under construction.

Eastern Director of Education Patrick Khaemba said CBC is the key to help learners fully utilise and benefit from their talents.

Khaemba said the purpose of CBC dialogue being conducted in the country’s eight regions was to educate the public on the new curriculum.

He noted that the CBC dialogue will be cascaded to the county level for the sake of those who will miss the regional forums.

Eastern TSC director Daniel Cherutoi said the region had a shortfall of more than 17,000 teachers with secondary schools being the most affected.

Cherutoi termed the shortage a setback in the implementation of CBC noting that the current staff was being overloaded.

He, however, urged teachers and school management to ensure CBC is fully implemented despite the shortage.

