Agency opposes freezing of Ngirita account over loan default

The Assets Recovery Agency has opposed court orders freezing Phylis Ngirita’s Kenya Commercial Bank account obtained by a creditor.

The agency says the funds held at KCB are not subject of the forfeiture application and can only be canvassed between the Opportunity International Wedco Limited and the Ngirita’s.

Last week, Justice John Onyiego allowed the company’s application to freeze Phylis’s account and directed that she responds to the allegations within four days.

Wedco Limited was granted orders after they went to court to attach Ngirita's properties over a Sh800,000 debt. The money was deposited in her KCB account.

Ngirita has since defaulted in repaying the loan and the Assets Recovery Agency holds the original logbook of the trader's Toyota Station Wagon.

“An order is hereby issued prohibiting the respondent, her employees or any other person acting on her behalf from accessing the money held in her account at Kenya Commercial Bank,” Onyiego ruled.

Phylis is among the four members of the Ngirita family facing criminal charges over theft of millions of shillings from NYS. The Ngirita’s deny the charges.

(edited by O. Owino)