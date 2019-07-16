'I pray for them', Quincy Timberlake's ex-wife speaks out

Lawyer and former TV girl Esther Arunga will be sentenced on Thursday at an Australian court.

Arunga was charged alongside her husband Quincy Timberlake with the murder of their three-year-old son on Monday.

Timberlake's ex-wife, Rose Mueni, has given her two cents on the matter and speaking to the Star on phone, she said:

"With God all things are possible. We're not judging you as a family and we're praying for you despite our differences. We've always prayed for him and his family because him not being in our lives, doesn't mean he's an enemy. Be strong, this shall come to pass."

"I love him with the love of Christ Jesus."

Mueni has also encouraged Esther to be strong, saying she is praying for her as well.

"I'm really praying for her [Esther] that God intervenes on her behalf. Let her put her trust in God and know that God gave Jesus Christ for all of us and no one is exceptional and that she put her trust in God. God can give her a new start and beginning," she said.

"No one is a saint. We all make mistakes at one point. But once we make our mistakes or fall, we stand up just ourselves and move on. She might have made a mistake and I think she has learnt from that mistake. She's not going to stay where she is forever. I believe she has moved on and learnt from her mistakes.

There's no way she can allow people to dictate on her situation at the moment. Negativity will always be there. Let her pick what is going to help her and shun away what's not going to help her. No one is righteous. People are going to talk too much. Just focus on what is before you right now and ignore negativity."

Mueni, who has three kids with Timberlake also advised Arunga's family to stand with their daughter.

"I also think she has so much to tell it's only that she hasn't spoken. Let them embrace her. Family is family and when they embrace her she will feel she's not lonely and just like the prodigal son in the Bible let them stick with her," she said.

Esther's shocking revelations have ignited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans criticising her.

"Forgive her, embrace and accept her. She made a mistake and yes, there's a time for everything. This is not time to judge her and criticize her. Give her another chance to live. We're human beings and bound to make mistakes. No one is perfect," Mueni advised Kenyans.

The mother of three further encouraged Arunga to read Psalms 23.