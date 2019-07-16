Close

THEFT CHARGE

Cops stuffed soil in my mouth, suspect claims

In Summary

• Suspects Jacktone Ondego and his his co-accused Charles Marwa Juma appeared in a Milimani court for being found in possession of a knife along Moi Avenue in Nairobi. 

• The two denied charges before senior resident magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and released on Sh20,000 bail.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
16 July 2019 - 05:00
Crime scene.
Crime scene.
Image: THE STAR

A man has accused the police of putting soil in his mouth as he tried to scream for help from passers-by after being arrested.

Suspects Jacktone Ondego and his his co-accused Charles Marwa Juma appeared in a Milimani court for being found in possession of a knife along Moi Avenue in Nairobi. 

Juma and Ondego are alleged to have been found with the dangerous weapon with an intention to commit a robbery on Moi Avenue on July 13.

Mwaura unbuttoned his shirt in court to show his bruises. He claimed he had been assaulted by police during. Ondego backed him. 

Mwaura also accused the police of taking his Sh11,300 while Ondego claimed that the police put soil in his mouth.

But the prosecution claimed that the assault resulted from a mob.

The two denied charges before senior resident magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and released on Sh20,000 bail.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH NYASUGUTA Business Reporter
News
16 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    1d ago Big Read

  2. British PM May condemns Trump's 'go home' remark
    16h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. [PHOTOS] Kenya's railway art gets a new platform
    15h ago Africa

  5. Corridors of Power
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos