Cops stuffed soil in my mouth, suspect claims

A man has accused the police of putting soil in his mouth as he tried to scream for help from passers-by after being arrested.

Suspects Jacktone Ondego and his his co-accused Charles Marwa Juma appeared in a Milimani court for being found in possession of a knife along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

Juma and Ondego are alleged to have been found with the dangerous weapon with an intention to commit a robbery on Moi Avenue on July 13.

Mwaura unbuttoned his shirt in court to show his bruises. He claimed he had been assaulted by police during. Ondego backed him.

Mwaura also accused the police of taking his Sh11,300 while Ondego claimed that the police put soil in his mouth.

But the prosecution claimed that the assault resulted from a mob.

The two denied charges before senior resident magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and released on Sh20,000 bail.