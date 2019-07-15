Why Ruto is on a warpath with Uhuru's man

Deputy President William Ruto has opened a new battlefront with one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s closest allies, believed to be a major obstacle to his complete takeover of the Jubilee Party.

In a sarcastic tweet on Sunday, Ruto launched a scathing attack on Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju, revealing the increasingly irreconcilable differences in the ruling party, already considered by some to be a sinking ship.

But Uhuru’s men and close associates of Opposition chief Raila Odinga claimed the Deputy President's punches are really aimed at Uhuru himself, and Tuju is just a pawn in the power games.

Ruto accused Tuju of being among the political strategists for Raila himself — the man he believes will be his challenger in the 2022 presidential contest.

“So our democracy is so liberal that the SG of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu,” Ruto tweeted.

But the tweet triggered fierce reactions and some social media users told Ruto that he himself was a beneficiary of liberal democracy, numerous times contradicting his boss without being sacked.

But Tuju, a student of retired President Mwai Kibaki's brand of politics, refused to engage the DP, only telling the Star that he will remain focused on Uhuru’s legacy projects.