Mt Kenya development meetings 'intensify in counties, subcounties'

Industrialisation CS Peter Munya has taken a swipe at DP William Ruto and his Tangatanga team for politicising the development meetings held by state officers from Mt Kenya.

He said on Saturday that they will continue meeting to discuss the needs of the region. Munya said they have every right to deliberate on residents’ problems and provide solutions. He dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered them to stop the meetings.

The former Meru county chief said Uhuru fully supports their efforts because they are meant to change the lives of residents.

Munya, CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and principal secretaries from the region were accused of meeting at La Mada Hotel, Nairobi, to plot the DP’s assassination. They dismissed the allegations as political propaganda.

On June 24, the four were summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters over the alleged plot. They did not record statements, saying no one had not formally lodged complaints.

On Saturday, Munya said they have intensified their meetings and even devolved them to the counties and subcounties. They will focus on projects and how to expedite their implementation, he said.

He spoke after commissioning a processing plant at Elite Dairy Farm in Ruiru.

“I know you heard stories that I was sitting somewhere planning to kill someone. I’m not a murderer. We respect Kenyans of all calibres ... and have never planned to kill any Kenyan. Those peddling the lies don’t know what we met to talk about. They are just spreading propaganda,” Munya said.

“Even on my way here, I met with some MPs — Ng’ang’a King’ara (Ruiru) and Kago wa Lydia (Githunguri) — and we weren’t plotting to exterminate anyone. We must continue holding the meetings in hotels, homes, county headquarters and subcounty offices. And even here in Ruiru, we’ll come.

“If we don’t meet, we’ll not be able to know the exact situation on the ground. For instance, we wouldn’t have known of some coffee farmers in Githunguri who haven’t received their pay.”

Munya cautioned politicians against engaging in early election campaigns, saying they undermine development. “You started campaigns just after you were voted in. You are not even halfway through your term and you’ve been moving around asking for votes. That’s funny. First focus on working for your electorate because it’s your work that will determine your future,” he said.

“Spare us your everyday politics because time is not yet ripe for politics. Again no one knows if they will live to see the day. Only God knows who will be alive then. So focus on your work now.”

He urged leaders to respect and support the President so he can achieve his development goals. “There’s no one who will be blocked from vying for any seat — the small and big positions.”

Munya also appealed to Kenyans to support the handshake deal between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga that bore the Building Bridges Initiative.

The BBI team has been collecting public views on how the country should move forward as an indivisible unit with shared goals, aspirations and values. Top on its agenda is whether there is a need for constitutional amendments.

“We must do away with the current system of winner-takes-all. We support the initiative’s proposal to change the Constitution so everyone can be represented in government,” Munya said.

