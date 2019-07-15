Governors move to Supreme Court over Division of Revenue Bill

Governors have accused the National Treasury and the National Assembly of holding counties hostage.

The county chiefs said the National Treasury has continuously been ignoring the Commission of Revenue Allocation's recommendations on the sharing of revenue between the national government and the developed units.

The governors spoke outside the Supreme Court after lodging a case seeking the apex court's intervention in unlocking the current impasse on the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

CoG chair Wycliffe Oparanya said that the county governments have witnessed an onslaught on devolution saying that it was being undermined through formulation and enactment of centralist policy and laws.