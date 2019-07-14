Two Nigerians, Kenyan nabbed by DCI over fraud

Two Nigerian nationals and a Kenyan woman are being held by the police over suspected of fraud.

The Directorate of Criminal investigations said the three were arrested on Saturday night in Juja after members of the public raised alarm.

According to the DCI, a raid in their Witeithie house led to the recovery of over 70 assorted SIM Cards from various service providers.

Also recovered were 10 mobile phones, Subscriber Sim Registration Forms, several Kenyan ID Cards and some Kenyan currency.

The three have been placed in custody as police launch further investigations.