Close

REVENUE

DP Ruto asks governors not to go to court over funds

Governors will today to join senators to protest the alleged plot by MPs to kill devolution.

In Summary

• National Assembly wants all 47 counties to be given Sh316 billion while senators want counties to be given Sh327 billion.

• Ruto claimed going to court would bring conflicts.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
14 July 2019 - 20:24
Deputy President William Ruto,Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara and Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha at Mukothima on Saturday.
Deputy President William Ruto,Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara and Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha at Mukothima on Saturday.
Image: Dennis Dibondo

Deputy President William Ruto has said governors should not go to court over the division of funds stalemate.

National Assembly wants all 47 counties to be given Sh316 billion while senators want counties to be given Sh327 billion.

Ruto said" "The Constitution of Kenya says that county governments and national governments should have consultation and cooperation. It is not competition and taking each other to courts. So I ask governors and members of county assembly not to go to court.”

 
 

He said that national government and counties should share ordinary revenues  and cannot share what is not in the public coffers.

“It would be irresponsible for us as a county for counties and national government to share resources that are not available in our national Treasury. That is why we encourage National Assembly and Senate so that we can agree and we are at the verge of agreeing so that next week we can publish a new Division of Revenue Bill so that it can be taken to the two houses and we share the resources that are there,” he said.

He spoke in Mukothima, Tharaka constituency, where he attended a funds drive towards Tharaka Constituency Education Fund.

He was accompanied by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, Tharaka Nithi women Representative, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, Chuka Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene, Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki, Meru senator Mithika Linturi, EALA MP Mpuru Aburi, amd Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea among others.

Ruto claimed going to court would bring conflicts.

Governors will today to join senators to protest the alleged plot by MPs to kill devolution.

MCA have also said they will join in the demonstration.

 
 
 

On politics, Ruto said empty political talk without development has no place in Kenya today.

Ruto said Jubilee has done tangible development projects to the people of Tharaka Nithi.

He listed tarmacking of  Chiakariga-Marimanti-Gatunga, Chogoria-Weru -Kiriani, Chuka access road, Keeria-Kathwana,Chuka-Kaanwa Kaareni.

The progress on the roads was slow progress but Ruto said the contractors were changed and new contractors given the work.

 He urged youths in the county to join Tharaka Technical Training Institute, Chuka Technical Training College and Maara Technical Training College.

"The Big Four agenda will be spearheaded by youths who have acquired technical knowledge. Youths have no excuse not to attend as apart from building we have set aside money to fund their education. We will also give them loans through higher education loans board," he said.

More:

22 counties set to recieve Sh4 billion World Bank grants for devolution projects

County governments have received a total of Sh4.1 billion under the program.
Counties
2 weeks ago

Speaker Lusaka vows to protect devolution

Urges strong ties between Council of Governors and Devolution ministry
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
14 July 2019 - 20:24

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    22h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Texas woman shares home with mother's corpse for three years
    2d ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Mountain Bongo: Kenyan-only antelope
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Families 'cheated of Boeing crash compensation'
    2d ago World

Latest Videos