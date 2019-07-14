DP Ruto asks governors not to go to court over funds

Deputy President William Ruto has said governors should not go to court over the division of funds stalemate.

National Assembly wants all 47 counties to be given Sh316 billion while senators want counties to be given Sh327 billion.

Ruto said" "The Constitution of Kenya says that county governments and national governments should have consultation and cooperation. It is not competition and taking each other to courts. So I ask governors and members of county assembly not to go to court.”

He said that national government and counties should share ordinary revenues and cannot share what is not in the public coffers.

“It would be irresponsible for us as a county for counties and national government to share resources that are not available in our national Treasury. That is why we encourage National Assembly and Senate so that we can agree and we are at the verge of agreeing so that next week we can publish a new Division of Revenue Bill so that it can be taken to the two houses and we share the resources that are there,” he said.

He spoke in Mukothima, Tharaka constituency, where he attended a funds drive towards Tharaka Constituency Education Fund.

He was accompanied by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, Tharaka Nithi women Representative, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, Chuka Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene, Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki, Meru senator Mithika Linturi, EALA MP Mpuru Aburi, amd Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea among others.

Ruto claimed going to court would bring conflicts.

Governors will today to join senators to protest the alleged plot by MPs to kill devolution.

MCA have also said they will join in the demonstration.

On politics, Ruto said empty political talk without development has no place in Kenya today.

Ruto said Jubilee has done tangible development projects to the people of Tharaka Nithi.

He listed tarmacking of Chiakariga-Marimanti-Gatunga, Chogoria-Weru -Kiriani, Chuka access road, Keeria-Kathwana,Chuka-Kaanwa Kaareni.

The progress on the roads was slow progress but Ruto said the contractors were changed and new contractors given the work.

He urged youths in the county to join Tharaka Technical Training Institute, Chuka Technical Training College and Maara Technical Training College.

"The Big Four agenda will be spearheaded by youths who have acquired technical knowledge. Youths have no excuse not to attend as apart from building we have set aside money to fund their education. We will also give them loans through higher education loans board," he said.