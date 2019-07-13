Enrol in KMTC, Meru leaders urge youth

Governor Kiraitu Murungi and four MPs are pushing for the enrolment of trainees in three Meru KMTC branches that are under construction.

The governor and MPs John Paul Mwirigi( Igembe South) Kathuri Murungi (Imenti South), Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central) and John Mutunga (Tigania West) asked many trainees to enrol before March 202o

They spoke during two-day tour of the facilities by KMTC chairman Prof Phillip Kaloki, CEO Prof Michael Kiptoo and director Mithamo Muchiri.

County Health executive Misheck Mutuma and chief officer Gideon Kimathi, who spoke on behalf of Kiraitu, said the institutions will boost health health services.

Kathuri said he is ready to allocate funds from NG-CDF to support the growth of Kanyakine KMTC branch.

”With an enrolment of 1,500-2,000 trainees, then, this will change lives of many. It will create employment and it will bring a ready market for our farmers. We are working with county government to quickly establish the institution,” Kathuri said.

Kaloki said if all will goes as planned, the first lot of trainees will be enrolled by September in Kanyakine and by March next year for the rest two branches.

“We are impressed by concerted efforts by the Governor and MPs to see the institutions are built. These is our second. We have visited the three sites and they are progressing well. Kanyakine will be officially opened in September,” Kaloki told journalists.

Mutunga said NG-CDF has already allocated Sh10 million, the county Sh10 million and the CS of Health Sicily Kariuki Sh10 million for Miathene branch.

“Let us come together as Tigania people and support such developments,” Mutunga said.

“Proper diagnostic health services will be closer and our children will get chances to train from their convenient reach. KMTCs will help get qualified and enough health professionals and this is Kiraitu’s agenda,” Mutuma said.

Kimathi asked residents to support the institutions saying they will be game changers since they will ease the burden on residents.

Miathene residents and board agreed to support the branch. "In Nyambene, we have a big capacity and the county has considered to upgrade Kangeta to cater for KMTC activities. We will be reverting two Acres given by a private institution at Kanyakine to host some KMTC facilities,” Kimathi noted.