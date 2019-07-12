Close

Treat betting operators without license as criminals-Matiang'i

The government has been on the move creating efforts to regulate betting industry in the country.

He said that they have discussed the issue with the Inspector General of police and have agreed on wiping out illegal gambling business in the country.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
12 July 2019 - 18:49
Betting machines at an illegal betting joint in Kiganjo Estate, Thika.
Cabinet Secretary for Interior ministry Fred Matinag'i has vowed to crack down illegal gambling businesses in the country.

 

The CS has directed police officers to treat those who will be found without legal licenses from the betting and control board as criminals.

Matiang'i said gambling operators should show police officers legal license from the board, failure to which they will be arrested and arraigned.

"Any of these people operating in a jurisdiction should show you a license from the board," Matiang'i said.

"Serve them as criminals are supposed to be served. Get a hold of them and let them meet with the law so that we create an environment as it were," the CS added.

On Wednesday, the Betting Control and Licencing Board sent a letter to the telecoms companies instructing them to shut down the paybill numbers and short codes for 27 betting companies in Kenya.

The government has been on the move creating efforts to regulate betting industry in the country.

The government has been wrangling with the betting companies this year over how much tax they should pay. Presently they pay 15 per cent on Gross Gaming Revenue plus various other taxes.

Betting companies were unhappy with proposals in June Budget to tax 10 per cent from every bet placed by Kenyans whether they won or lost.

 
 
 
 

The betting companies have gone to court to get a stay of execution on being closed down.

News
Opinion
News
